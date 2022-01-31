Raymond James & Associates Invests $208,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,493,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,231,000 after buying an additional 500,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 21,593 shares during the last quarter.

PXH stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

