Raymond James & Associates Invests $158,000 in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

TSQ opened at $12.84 on Monday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.