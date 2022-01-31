Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zuora were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

