Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,263 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

