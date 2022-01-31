Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $405.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.