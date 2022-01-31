Raymond James & Associates Buys New Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $26,498,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 270,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 140,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms have commented on UCBI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

