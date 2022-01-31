Mizuho Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $53.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. Intel has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $3,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

