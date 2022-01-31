Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $50.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

