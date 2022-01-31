Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

