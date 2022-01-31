Morgan Stanley Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $84.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

