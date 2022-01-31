Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,220 shares of company stock worth $1,347,817 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

