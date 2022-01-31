Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $138.00 at UBS Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

