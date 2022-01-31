Mizuho Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $78.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.52.

Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

