HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $0.53 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.07.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEXO. decreased their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lowered HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.50 on Thursday. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

