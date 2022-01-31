Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $283.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.92.

NYSE:V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

