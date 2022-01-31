Brunswick Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $90.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brunswick by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

