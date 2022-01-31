Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Nasdaq stock opened at $174.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

