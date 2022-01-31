AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Critical Analysis

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMTD International and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 6.64 $136.63 million N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMTD International and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than AMTD International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AMTD International has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

