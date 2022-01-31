Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

