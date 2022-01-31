Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

