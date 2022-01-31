Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.77.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.