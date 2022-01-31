Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the December 31st total of 439,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 78,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $344,601.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 104,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 426,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,844 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 234,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEPS opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $268.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

