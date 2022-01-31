Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Update

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCKA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2,830.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,288 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

VCKA opened at $10.10 on Monday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

