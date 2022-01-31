Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) Drops By 40.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 61,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.85.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Research analysts predict that VIQ Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.