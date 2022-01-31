General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.69.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.10 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

