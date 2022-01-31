Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

