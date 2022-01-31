Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the topic of several other reports. ING Group raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.