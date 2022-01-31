O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE OI opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in O-I Glass by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 350,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

