Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of higher fee income and fall in provisions. The company’s inorganic growth efforts and continued focus on improving fee income are likely to keep supporting financials. However, relatively lower interest rates might continue to weigh on margin growth, thus hurting the top line to some extent in the near term. Elevated operating costs, on the back of technology upgrades and strategic acquisitions, might hurt bottom-line growth. Nonetheless, an increase in loans and deposit balances are expected to further aid KeyCorp’s top-line growth. Its enhanced capital deployments indicate solid balance sheet and liquidity positions.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.76.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

