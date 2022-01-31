Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

MNRO stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Monro has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.80%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Monro by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

