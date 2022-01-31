Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,688,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $30,912,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after acquiring an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $21,256,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

