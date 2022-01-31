Head to Head Survey: American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) vs. DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

This table compares American Finance Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $305.22 million 3.33 -$31.86 million ($0.30) -27.40 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.28 -$394.38 million ($1.98) -4.51

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Finance Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 3 0 2.50

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.82%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Given American Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -3.18% -0.61% -0.29% DiamondRock Hospitality -91.48% -25.28% -13.44%

Volatility and Risk

American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.