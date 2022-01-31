Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $159.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $156.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.56.

RS opened at $151.59 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Amundi acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $97,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,397,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

