Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post $165.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.79 million and the lowest is $165.10 million. Stratasys posted sales of $142.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $605.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $605.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,469,000 after purchasing an additional 425,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Stratasys by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

