FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mitie Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFY opened at $3.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

