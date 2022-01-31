Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.36.

TWLO opened at $188.23 on Friday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Twilio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Twilio by 622.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,075 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

