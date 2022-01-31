Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.40) to GBX 3,000 ($40.47) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.72) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.74) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.56 ($43.32).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,283.50 ($44.30) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of £44.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,065.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,977.94.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.09) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,246.99). Insiders bought 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

