Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce sales of $310.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.30 million. Omnicell reported sales of $249.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

OMCL opened at $148.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.75. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,702 shares of company stock valued at $9,868,073 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Omnicell by 222.2% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

