Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of RHI opened at $110.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

