$424.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $424.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.50 million to $430.30 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $260.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $30.79 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

