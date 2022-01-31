Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $40.49 on Friday. Colfax has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Colfax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Colfax by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Colfax by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Colfax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

