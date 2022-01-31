Mizuho Raises Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $105.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLL. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.69.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ball by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

