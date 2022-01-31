Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.49).

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABCZF opened at 16.37 on Friday. Abcam has a 12-month low of 16.37 and a 12-month high of 24.65.

About Abcam

Abcam Plc is a global life science company, which distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays, and other kits. The company was founded by David Douglas Cleevely, Anthony Kouzarides, and Jonathan Simon Milner on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

