Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.49).
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABCZF opened at 16.37 on Friday. Abcam has a 12-month low of 16.37 and a 12-month high of 24.65.
