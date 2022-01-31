Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 145.4% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

