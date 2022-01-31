Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Grows By 150.0%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.20 on Monday. Adbri has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

