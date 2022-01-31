Reviewing BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) & Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BHP Group and Wealth Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $60.82 billion 1.55 $11.30 billion N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.97 million ($0.01) -28.70

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A -5.72% -5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BHP Group and Wealth Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 10 3 0 2.14 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

BHP Group currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.29%. Given BHP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Summary

BHP Group beats Wealth Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment refers to mining of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

