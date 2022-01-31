Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.