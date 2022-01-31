JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Medibank Private stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Medibank Private has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

About Medibank Private

Medibank Private Ltd. engages in the underwriting and distribution of private health insurance policies through Medibank and ahm brands. It operates through Health Insurance, and Medibank Health segments. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products including hospital cover and ancillary cover, as stand-alone products and packaged products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.