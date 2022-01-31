Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given New SEK 200 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 204 to SEK 200 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Danske downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.75.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

