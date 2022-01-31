Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.